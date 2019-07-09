Odisha CMRF receives Rs 1.4 crore as Fani aid

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) on Tuesday received a donation of Rs 1.40 crore towards relief and restoration in the aftermath of cyclonic storm Fani.

Singarani Collieries Co. Ltd. contributed Rs 1 crore for the relief and restoration works. Chairman and managing director of the company, N Sridhar and others presented the cheque to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the Secretariat today.

Similarly, Koraput district administration contributed Rs 34 lakh, SRB Miltitech Ltd. Rs 50,000, Mili Sahu and HR Mohapatra Rs 20,000. Bolangir District Central Cooperative Bank Ltd donated Rs 5 lakh.

Women and Child Development Minister Tukuni Sahu and employees of the bank met the Chief Minister and presented the cheque.

The CM thanked the individuals and organisations for coming forward to help the people affected by cyclonic storm Fani.