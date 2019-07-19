Odisha CMRF receives over Rs 1 crore as Fani aid

Bhubaneswar: Coming forward to help the state government in relief and restoration of cyclone-affected areas of Odisha, different organisations contributed towards the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).

Today, the employees of Infosys and two of its ally companies– Edgeverve Systems Ltd. and Infosys BPM Pvt. Ltd. contributed Rs 84,95,710 towards Fani aid.

While the Infosys employees contributed Rs 79,00,321, employees of Edgeverve Systems Ltd and Infosys BPM Pvt. Ltd. contributed Rs 2,74,486 and Rs 3,17,903 respectively.

Similarly, Hindustan Colas Pvt. Ltd. also contributed Rs 25 lakhs towards the CMRF for relief and restoration of cyclone-hit areas.

Delegations from these two companies today met Odisha Chief Minister at the state secretariat here and presented the donation cheques.

A total of two donations amounting to Rs 10,995,710 crores has been received towards the CMRF, Odisha today.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik also thanked the contributing people and the organisations for coming forward to help the state during the time of need.

