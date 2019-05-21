Odisha CM congratulates successful Class X students

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday congratulated all the students on their success in Class X examination.

After the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) today declared the results of the annual High School Certificate Examinations (HSCE) with 70.78 pass percentage, Naveen took to his Twitter and congratulated the students who matriculated today.

<>

ଦଶମ ବୋର୍ଡ ପରୀକ୍ଷାର କୃତୀ ଛାତ୍ରଛାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କୁ ମୋର ଆନ୍ତରିକ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା। ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କ ଉଜ୍ଜ୍ଵଳ ଭବିଷ୍ୟତ କାମନା କରୁଛି।

Congratulate all students who matriculated today. Best wishes for your future. pic.twitter.com/BKrzMYd3H6 — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) May 21, 2019



</>

Out of 3,97,125 students who passed the exam, 1,91,655 are male and 2,05,470 are female. While Koraput recorded the lowest pass percentage of 50.61 per cent, Jharsuguda recorded the highest 85.48 per cent.

A1 grade was awarded to 1181 students, A2-9938, B1-24991, B2-45319, C-76139, D-116262, E-122062, F-163954 in the Class 10 Matric examination.