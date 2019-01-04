Odisha clears 9 investment proposals worth Rs 1,177 crore

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Friday approved nine investment proposals envisaging investment of Rs 1,177.41 crore in the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority meeting.

The 82nd SLSWCA meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi in secretariat conference hall today wherein Principal Secretary to Industries Sanjeev Chopra outlined the project proposals for consideration.

These proposals will create employment opportunities for 6.032 people. The proposals approved in the meeting belong to diversified sectors like sanitary ware, solar power, food processing, hospitality, electronics manufacturing and IT services.

Recently, the Government of Odisha – Single Window for Investor Facilitation and Tracking (GO-SWIFT) had received the 500th investment proposal within a year of its launch from a leading Gurugram-based manufacturer of sanitary ware products.

The company’s proposal to set up a unit to manufacture glass containers of capacity 1,30,000 tonnes per annum at an investment of Rs 350 crore at Cuttack received the approval from SLSWCA. The unit will create employment opportunities for 1200 people.

The SLSWCA also gave its nod to a leading Odisha-based food processing company for setting up a greenfield project to manufacture spices, pasta, noodles, fruit-based beverages, ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat items at Ramdaspur, Cuttack with a total investment of Rs.100 crores. The unit will provide employment opportunities to 1560 people.

A leading Odisha-based automobile dealership chain’s proposal to set up an electric vehicle manufacturing unit at Jajpur entailing an investment of 52.41 crore was also approved in the meeting. The greenfield project will manufacture electric rickshaws and electric scooters with an installed capacity of 50,000 numbers per annum. This will create direct and indirect job opportunities for 122 people.

A private aluminium major’s proposal to establish a coal gasification plant of 21,000 NM3 (Normal meter cube per hour) at Hirakud, Sambalpur with an investment of Rs 60 crore was also approved in the meeting. This will involve the creation of 20 employment opportunities.

In a big boost to the State’s tourism sector, a leading home-grown hotel chain’s proposal to set up a Golf resort at Satapada in Puri with an investment of Rs. 125 crores. This will create employment opportunities for 550 people in the State and help provide high-end accommodation facilities for tourists.