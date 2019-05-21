Odisha Class 10th re-evaluation, verification process from May 24

Cuttack: The process of rechecking and re-addition of marks will begin from May 24 and continue for a period of 10 days through online mode, informed BSE president Jahan Ara Begum on Tuesday.

For those who have not cleared the exam or those who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for re-verification which will begin from May 24 and continue for a period of 10 days through online mode. Similarly, re-evaluation for Madhyama and SOSC exams will be done in offline mode.

She further stated that the Board has decided to conduct the Matric supplementary examination in the last week of June.

To enable the students who have either failed to appear in the annual Matric examination or those who have failed in one subject, we have decided to conduct the supplementary examination in the last week of June so that they can take admission into Plus II streams, she added.

To keep a check on malpractices and other untoward incidents during the conduct of annual Matric examinations, the Board has decided to install CCTV cameras at all the 2,900 centres in Odisha, informed School and Mass Education secretary Pradipta Mohapatra today.

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) on Tuesday has declared the results of the annual High School Certificate Examinations (HSCE) with 70.78 pass percentage.