Odisha Chief Minister’s grievance cell to reopen for public on July 1

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s grievance cell here will reopen for the public from July 1, a release issued by the CMO said on Monday.

The release said the grievance cells of Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi and other departmental secretaries and principal secretaries will also open on the same day.

According to the release, the CM’s grievance cell along with the grievance cells of collectors in the district level was closed in view of the inconvenience of people due to prevailing heatwave conditions.

“As the onset of monsoon brought relief from the heatwave condition, the CM’s grievance cell along with the grievance cells of chief secretary, principal secretaries and secretaries of various departments and all the district-level grievance cells will open from July 1. The grievance cells will function normally on Monday in every week,” the CMO release stated.