By pragativadinewsservice
Odisha CEO submits list of elected MLAs to Governor Ganeshi Lal
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Surendra Kumar today met Governor Ganeshi Lal and handed over the list of newly-elected MLAs.

Kumar along with his team arrived at Raj Bhavan this afternoon to meet Governor Ganeshi Lal and handed over the Gazette Notification issued by the Election Commission notifying the names of members elected to the Assembly Constituencies along with their party affiliations.

With this notification, the new Odisha Legislative Assembly deemed to have been constituted with effect from May 25.

 

 

 

