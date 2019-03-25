Odisha CEO blocking KALIA funds under pressure from BJP, says BJD

Bhubaneswar: The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Monday alleged that due to pressure from BJP, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Odisha Surendra Kumar is not allowing the state government to disburse financial assistance under the KALIA scheme.

“The burning example of CEO working under the influence of BJP has come to fore after he prevented the state government from disbursing financial assistance to farmers under the KALIA scheme citing model code of conduct,” BJD spokesperson Sasmit Patra said.

“It is unfortunate that the BJP is playing dirty politics over the KALIA scheme, sidelining the interest of lakhs of farmers in the state,” Patra said. He added that the BJD will move the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the issue.

Patra said the Odisha government has launched the flagship KALIA scheme much before the model code of conduct came into effect and all the necessary financial and administrative approval have been taken for it.

“However, not allowing the state government to disburse the KALIA funds on the pretext of model code of conduct is unacceptable. It is highly unfortunate,” Patra said.

He questioned as to why such restriction was not imposed on the transfer of funds under the Centre’s PM-KISAN scheme. “It clearly indicates that the CEO of Odisha is functioning under the influence of BJP,” he further added.