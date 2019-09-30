Odisha Catapults To 7th Rank In Niti Ayog’s School Education Quality Index

Bhubaneswar: Odisha went up to the 7th position in the NITI Ayog School Education Quality Index in 2016-17 among big states. At 13th position among states in the base year 2015-16, Odisha made a gain of 6 points to reach at 7th for the reference year 2016-17.

Odisha gained an overall 12.4 percentage from 47.8 percent (13th Position) to reach at 60.2 percent.

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy and School & Mass education Secretary Chitra Armugam today at Lok Seva Bhawan apprised the Chief Minister on this significant achievement. Appreciating the efforts of the School & Mass Education Department, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik advised the department to keep up the good work and to endeavour for getting into the top three.

It may be mentioned here that Odisha gained 18.5 percent to rise from 43.4 percent to reach at 61.9 percent in the category of Governance Processes Aiding Outcomes. The Governance Process Aiding Outcomes consider factors covering Student-teacher attendance, administrative adequacy, training, accountability, and transparency.

The other Outcomes that NITI Ayog considers are Learning Outcomes, Access Outcomes, Infrastructure & Facilities, and Equity Outcome. The state has also performed well in these factors. Chief Advisor CMO R. Balkrishnan was present during the presentation.