Odisha cadre IPS officer “Abhay” new Director of SVPNA in Hyderabad  

Hyderabad: Senior IPS officer of Odisha cadre, Abhay took over as the Director of the prestigious Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The 1986-batch IPS officer was appointed as the head of the academy on July 4 for a combined tenure up to his superannuation on June 30, 2021. Abhay was the Director-General of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) prior to the present assignment.

His earlier central government appointments include Additional DG (Training) in CRPF and Inspector General in the Bureau of Police Research & Development (BPR&D) in Government of India.

In his home state, he was the chief of Odisha Crime Branch (CBI), Director of State Intelligence and the Director in the Directorate of Printing, Stationery and Publication of Odisha government.