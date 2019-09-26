Odisha Cabinet nods for massive campaign on financial literacy

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet today approved the proposal to have massive awareness campaign for financial literacy, financial inclusion, cashless transaction and implementation of direct benefit transfer (DBT) in every possible sphere.

The responsibilities of the mega campaign have been entrusted to the officers of the Small Savings cadre as their additional work and their job chart has been revised accordingly. The change of nomenclature is felt necessary in view of the entrustment of these aforestated additional responsibilities to the officers of Small Savings cadre.

Mobilisation of deposit through Small Savings schemes transacted in Banks and Post offices which are proved to be very simple, safe and secured for the common people are also going to be given equal thrust by the Government in order to dissuade the common mass from running after any suspicious, non-banking, private, financial institutions in greed of higher rate of interest and return and get cheated.

For successful fulfillment of the above objectives, the existing officers of Small Savings cadre henceforth will be known as Small Savings & Financial Inclusion officer and their services will be utilised for the aforestated purposes with due emphasis on financial inclusion along with their existing responsibilities. Therefore, it is also felt necessary to have an identical designation which symbolises the services to be rendered by the concerned Government officers.