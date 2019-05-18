Odisha Cabinet approves dissolution of 15th State Assembly

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today approved a resolution to dissolve the 15th Odisha Legislative Assembly as its term would be over in June next.

Soon after the cabinet meeting, Chief Secretary AP Padhi told reporters that the resolution would be sent to Governor Ganeshi Lal for his approval.

“According to the constitutional provision, the State Cabinet will pass a resolution to dissolve the Assembly after the declaration of election results and hand over the resignation of the Cabinet and Chief Minister to the Governor to make way for the constitution of the new Assembly. The Assembly stands dissolved only after approval and notification of the Governor,” the Chief Secretary told reporters.

He further added that the cabinet also approved proposals for release of financial assistance for the post-cyclone relief and restoration works.

Here are the proposals approved:

Rs 15 lakh for cleaning each pond in Puri district.

Rs 24 lakh for all government staff engaged in relief and restoration works.

Additional financial assistance of Rs 1000 to each affected family of Puri district.

Hike in the daily wage of the workers hired from the neighbouring states. The skilled workers will be provided Rs 555 as against Rs 370 while the semi-skilled and non-skilled workers will get Rs 480 and Rs 420 as against Rs 320 and Rs 280 respectively.

The Chief Minister has also directed the departments concerned to complete the relief and restoration works in Puri district in two months.