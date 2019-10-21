Odisha Cabinet Approves 11 Major Proposals

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet today approved 11 major proposals including sanction of Rs 3208 crore under the ABADHA scheme to make Puri a World-Class Heritage City.

Addressing a presser at Lok Seva Bhawan here, Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy said: “At present, the “Aviation” Branch is functioning under the General Administration and Public Grievances Department. Considering the growing importance of the Civil Aviation Sector and the role it plays in influencing lives of common citizens and for effective administration and development of a well-knit system, the entire connectivity network has been brought under a single Department which is the Commerce and Transport.”

“Under the ABADHA (Augmentation of Basic Amenities and Development of Heritage and Architecture) scheme a total of Rs 3,208 crore will be spent for development of Puri. In 2019-20 – Rs 719 crore, 2020-21 – Rs 1,402 crore, 2021-22 – Rs 1,087 crore will be spent under this scheme,” the Chief Secretary said.

The execution of projects under ABADHA scheme are Development of Heritage Security Zone, Shree Setu Project, Musa River Revival Plan, Jagannath Ballav Pilgrim Centre (JBPC), Housing Projects, MLCPs, Puri Lake Development Project, Raghunandan Library, Acharya Harihar Square Redevelopment Project, Atharanala Heritage Project, Matha Development Initiative, Development of Heritage Lakes and a few more projects.

Following are the major proposals approved by the State Cabinet today:

Proposal for bringing 19 educational complexes meant for PVTGs under the Administrative control of ST & SC Development Department at par with educational establishments.

Formulation of new rule for recruitment rule for the Odisha Labour Service Cadre – Odisha Labour Service (Method of Recruitment and conditions of service) Rules 2019.

Formation of Odisha Ministerial Services (method of recruitment and conditions of service) for posts in the Chief Engineer establishments under the Department of Water Resources.

Amendment of the Odisha Ministerial Services (method of recruitment and conditions of service of junior assistants, senior assistants, section officers) Rules 2019.

Four individual rural piped water supply projects under one package to provide safe drinking water to mining-affected areas of Jajpur, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts out of OMBADC funding.

Two individual rural piped water supply projects under one package to provide safe drinking water in the Deogarh district out of NRDWP funding.

Two individual piped water supply projects under one package to provide safe drinking water to water scarcity areas of Dhenkanal district out of BASUDHA funding.

Proposal to abolish application fee, user fee and DeGS charges from citizens for issuing Resident, Income, Income & Asset (for EWS), Legal Heir, Guardianship, ST, SC, SEBC, and OBC certificates.

The Cabinet today approved the exclusion of Gobardhan Mutt in Puri from the purview of Odisha Hindu Religious Endowments Act, 1951. This has been done with the sole object of vesting the management related affairs of the said Mutt to Jagadguru Shankaracharya.