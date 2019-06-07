Odisha boys shine at AITA Championship in Kolkata

Bhubaneswar: Young boys from Odisha came out with flying colours at the All India Tennis Association (AITA) Championship at Kolkata in West Bengal which concluded today.

The AITA Championship Series -7 Tennis Tournament-2019 was organised by Shyambazar Tennis Club in Kolkata. Lalit Tudu and Dishanta Mohanty, both from Cuttack, participated in the tournament among many other higher ranked players from all over India.

Lalit won the under 12 boys single title defeating very strong and higher ranked players. He also won the under 12 doubles title partnering Disahanta Mohanty, another talented player from Cuttack.

Similarly, Mayank Modi, who is also from Cuttack, progressed up to semifinals. All the boys were coached in CDTA, Barabati complex by the resident coach Lalit Das.