Odisha-born IAS Guruprasad Mohapatra assumes charge as DPIIT Secretary

Bhubaneswar: Odisha-born Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Guruprasad Mohapatra today assumed charge of the office of Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) in New Delhi.

Prior to taking over as Secretary, DPIIT, Mohapatra served as Chairman of Airports Authority of India (AAI). He brought about many changes in AAI’s strategic operations.

He gave a new direction to AAI and steered it to achieve greater excellence in the sector of airport infrastructure development not only at the metro airports but also in tier II and tier III cities.

He had earlier served as Joint Secretary in the Department of Commerce, Government of India where he worked for the promotion of Special Economic Zones (SEZs), Public Procurement and Project Exports (Financing & Insurance).

Mohapatra, a 1986 batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre, held the portfolio of Municipal Commissioner in Surat, Gujrat and was involved in the process of converting Surat into one of the models of urban governance with its thrust on solid waste management, quality infrastructure and sound financial management.

As Municipal Commissioner of Ahmedabad, Mohapatra was instrumental in developing several urban projects like the Sabarmati riverfront, BRTS, Kankaria lakefront and heritage promotion. He also served as the Transport Commissioner and Commissioner, Commercial Taxes in Gujarat.

Mohapatra also held the position of Managing Director in several listed Public Sector Units in India.