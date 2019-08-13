Odisha-born author Satyarth Nayak to write book on iconic actress Sridevi

Bhubaneswar: Author Satyarth Nayak, who hails from Odisha, will write a book on legendary actor Sridevi that will be titled Sridevi: Girl Woman Superstar.

Today, on the 56th birth anniversary of the talented and versatile actress Sridevi, Vidya Balan launched the official cover of the book ‘Sridevi: Girl Woman Superstar’.

“I am honoured and delighted to officially launch the Cover of the Penguin book on the iconic SRIDEVI on her 56th birthday today titled, SRIDEVI: GIRL WOMAN SUPERSTAR commemorating the legend’s larger-than-life magic spread over five decades,” Vidya Balan wrote on her Instagram.

This will be Satyarth Nayak’s first Non-Fiction book. Holding a masters in English Literature from St. Stephen’s, he is a former Correspondent at CNN-IBN, Delhi.

Satyarth’s debut novel The Emperor’s Riddles was released in 2014 and became a best-selling thriller.

Speaking on the book on Sridevi, Nayak said, “I have always been a huge admirer of Sridevi and this book gave me the perfect opportunity to celebrate the journey of India’s beloved screen goddess. It was wonderful interacting with various film personalities that she worked with over the years, and put together their memories and stories into a narrative that charts her saga from a child star to India’s first female superstar.”

