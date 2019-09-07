Odisha-Born Activist Manasi Pradhan Gets Power Brands Global Award 2019

New Delhi: Globally-recognised women’s rights activist Mrs Manasi Pradhan was conferred with the prestigious ‘Power Brands Global Award’ for the year 2019 by the 13th President of India Dr. Pranab Mukherjee at New Delhi on this Friday.

Apart from Mrs Pradhan, those conferred with the award at the New Delhi award ceremony includes Indian parliamentarian Mrs Maneka Gandhi, billionaire industrialist Anu Agha, Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Belinda Wright and noted actress & activists Nafisa Ali.

The award instituted by the London-based Power Brands Global is annually conferred on individuals considered the world’s greatest social change agents and crusaders for equality. The annual award ceremony is held at London, Las Vegas, Dubai and New Delhi for the respective region. The New Delhi award ceremony is held in association with Sunday Indian Media and Times Now.

Born in 1962 in a small village of Banapur, Odisha, and raised in the temple town of Puri, Mrs. Pradhan is frequently featured among World’s top activists and authors by prestigious international publications. In 2016, the New York-based Bustle magazine named her among 20 most inspiring Feminists Authors and Activists along with Nobel Prize winners Shirin Ebadi, Rigoberta Menchu, Malala Yousafzai, Betty Friedan, and Gloria Steinem. In 2017, the Los Angeles based Welker Media Inc. named her among 12 most powerful feminist change-makers across the globe.

In 2018, She was invited by the prestigious Oxford Union, the University of Oxford, to address the union, sharing the honour with great icons like Albert Einstein, Sir Winston Churchill, Stephen Hawkings, US Presidents Reagan, Nixon and Carter, Margaret Thatcher and the likes who have spoken at the union.

Mrs. Manasi Pradhan was conferred with the prestigious Rani Lakhsmibai Stree Shakti Puraskar for the year 2014 by the President of India at Rashtrapati Bhawan. She has received numerous international and national awards including the Outstanding Women Award in 2011.