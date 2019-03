Odisha BJP releases list of 40 star campaigners

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released its star campaigners list and named 40 party leaders including PM Narendra Modi and party’s national president Amit Shah.

The party has also named Union Ministers– Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj, Arun Jaitley, Nitin Gadkari, Prakash Javadekar, Smriti Irani and Juel Oram, in its star campaigners list.

Similarly, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Jharkhand CM Raghubir Das, former Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh and former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh will campaign for BJP in upcoming polls in Odisha.

This apart, BJP’s national vice president Baijayanta Panda, Suresh Pujari, Dr Damodar Rout, Sambit Patra, Surama Padhi, Pratap Saranghi, Ranjan Patel, Manas Mohanty, Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Giolak Mohapatra, KV Singhdeo, Sameer Mohanty, Giridhari Gamanda and Dharemndra Pradhan will be campaigning for the national party in the upcoming elections.

Moreover, the party has added actor-turned-politicians– Hema Malini, Anu Chowdhury, Sritam Das, Mihir Das, Pinky Pradhan, Aparajita Mohanty and Ashrumochan Mohanty in its star campaigners list.

Here is the list of 40-star campaigners: