Odisha BJP MPs seek inclusion of Srimandir, Sun temple in Iconic tourist sites list

Bhubaneswar: A delegation of BJP MPs from Odisha on Friday urged Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel to include Jagannath temple and Sun Temple in the list of Iconic Tourism Sites.

The delegation comprising Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi, Jual Oram, Pratap Sarangi, Basanta Panda, Sangeeta Kumari Singdeo, among others met the Union Minister in Delhi today and submitted a letter in this regard.

In the letter, the BJP MPs highlighted the religious, cultural and architectural importance of Jagannath temple and Konark temple and sought the Union Tourism Minister’s personal intervention.

Notably, Union Finance Minister in her Budget speech had announced that 17 Iconic Tourism Sites will be developed into world-class tourist destinations and to serve as a model for other tourism sites.

However, none of the tourist and heritage destinations of Odisha has been included in the list of Iconic Tourist Destinations.

Earlier, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had written to the Centre urging for the inclusion of at least two tourist places of Odisha in the list of Iconic Tourism Sites.