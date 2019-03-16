Odisha BJP Chief Basant Panda’s Nephew Harischandra Joins BJD

Bhubaneswar: Bharatiya Janta Party’s Odisha President, Basant Panda’s nephew Harischandra Panda today joined Odisha’s ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

Harischandra along with his supporters joined the BJD in the presence of BJD Supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the latter’s residence (Naveen Niwas) here, ahead of the forthcoming polls.

When asked about joining the ruling party, Harischandra came down heavily at his uncle Basant Panda and said that he is working for his party, not the soil.

Harischandra said, “After being inspired by the developmental works carried out in Odisha by the BJD led by CM and party supremo Naveen Patnaik, I have decided to join the party and work for the people.”

While welcoming Harischandra to the party, Patnaik said, “Harischandra’s inclusion in the BJD will strengthen the party.