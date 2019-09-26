Odisha bags SKOCH Governance Award 2019 for Agriculture Production Cluster

New Delhi: ‘Special Programme on Agriculture Production Cluster in Tribal Regions of Odisha’ bagged the prestigious SKOCH Governance Award 2019. Director, Horticulture, Dr Bijaya Ketan Upadhaya, received the award in the 61st SKOCH summit organised at New Delhi today.

Mr Kirtti Bhusan Pani, Integrator, PRADAN and Pradosh Ku. Panda, ADH Bhubaneswar accompanied him in receiving this award. The project is a joint collaboration of Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment, Govt. of Odisha, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department, Govt. of Odisha, Bharat Rural Livelihoods Foundation (BRLF), and PRADAN (Professional Assistance for Development Action) and 17 partner NGOs. The existing schemes with Directorate of Horticulture, Directorate of Agriculture, Animal resource department, OLM, OLIC, OAIC, APICOL and other relevant Departments are being converged for creation of livelihood infrastructures of farmers in this region.

APC project was selected among 1000 other projects across India to finally receive the award. Out of 1000 project applicants, 600 projects were called for presentation, from the 200 projects selected to semi-finals for SKOCH Order of Merit Award. Finally, the jury evaluation team adjudged APC Project for SKOCH Governance award 2019 in Gold category.

Honourable Chief Minister Sri Naveen Patnaik launched this project on 6th November 2018 which aims to trigger growth in farm sector with an objective of sustainably doubling the income of one-lakh small and marginal women farmers by establishing Agriculture Production Clusters (APCs) in 40 backward blocks of 12 tribal-dominated districts in the State over a period of 4 years.

SKOCH Governance award is the highest civilian honour in the country conferred by an independent organisation. It recognizes people, projects and institutions that go the extra mile to make India a better nation. APC project bagged the award for its innovative idea on convergence with relevant departments, multi-stakeholder partnerships, building a market ecosystem for bringing a prosperity of small and marginal women farmers in tribal regions of the state. This recognition will motivate all the stakeholders of the project to work harder for farmers empowerment in the state.