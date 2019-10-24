Odisha Assembly Winter Session From Nov 13 to Dec 19

Bhubaneswar: The winter session of the Odisha Assembly will commence from November 13 and will continue till December 19. Out of the 30 working days, 21 days have been earmarked for official business.

According to a release by the Assembly Secretariate, on the first day of the session, the state government will present the first supplementary statement of expenditure for the 2019-20 fiscal year.

On November 20, 21 and 22, the House will discuss the demand for grants and on November 25 the Appropriation Bill on the first supplementary statement of expenditure for the 2019-20 fiscal year will be tabled in the 16th Odisha Legislative Assembly on November 25.

Besides, the Private Members’ Business (Bills and Resolutions) will be tabled up on November 15 and 29 and on December 6, 13 and 19.

This apart, there will be no business in the House on November 17, 23 and 24, December 1, 8, 14, 15 and 16 on account of second Saturday and Sunday, the release mentioned.

