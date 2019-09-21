Odisha Assembly Speaker unveils Naveen’s biography in Odia

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Assembly Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro today unveiled an Odia biography of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at his official chamber here.

The book titled “Odisha Rajnitira Niraba Sadhaka – Naveen Patnaik” has been authored by Pandit Daitari Mohapatra and published by Kalinga Samaj Publication, Bhubaneswar The 184 pages book shed light on Patnaik’s life, personality, works and achievements.

Soon after unveiling the book, Patro said that Naveen Patnaik is not a politician but a statesman. His contribution to the overall development in the state and the country is remarkable. Besides, his clean image & dedication in the people’s service has drawn praise from all, Patro added.

Prominent among others present in the book launch event were MLA Prafulla Samal and Odisha Assembly Secretary Dasarahti Satpathy.