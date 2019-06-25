Odisha Assembly Speaker Announces Panel To Preside Over House Proceedings

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Assembly Speaker Surya Narayan Patro today announced the names of presiding officers of the House proceedings in his absence.

As per the announcement, the Budget Session of the 16th State Legislative Assembly will be having a seven-member Council of presiding officers to look after House proceedings in the absence of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

The seven-member panel constitutes of senior MLAs Debi Mishra, Prafulla Mallick, Ashwini Patra, Snehangini Chhuria, Prashant Muduli, Subash Panigrahi and Santosh Singh Saluja.