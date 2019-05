Odisha Assembly Results 2019: Live Updates

Bhubaneswar: The counting of votes for 146 Assembly Constituencies in Odisha has begun at 63 centres across the state with adequate administrative and security arrangements.

Live Updates:

9.30 am: BJD’s Sudhir samal leading in Dhenkanal

BJD’s Naba das leading in Jharsuguda

BJP’s Nityananda Gond leading in Umerkote

BJD’s Sadashib Pradhani leading in Nabarangpur

BJP’s Parasuram Majhi leading in Jharigaon

BJD’s Mukesh Kumar Pal leading in Palahhara

BJD’s Simarani Nayak leading in Hindol

BJD’s Saroj Meher leading in Patnagarh

BJP’s Amar Nayak leadin in Badachana by 778 votes

BJD’s Bikram Arukh leading in Bhanjanagar

BJD’s Manohar Randhari leading in Dabugaon