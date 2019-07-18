Odisha Assembly: Opposition seeks Speaker’s ruling on protection of journalists

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Assembly was adjourned till 3 pm today as opposition BJP and Congress members created ruckus over high-handedness of Kendrapara SP Niti Sekhar on a working journalist during Chief Minister’s Patkura visit on Wednesday.

The issue was raised in the Zero Hour by Leader of Opposition Pradipta Kumar Nayak. He said that the Kendrapara SP’s behaviour is an insult to the fourth pillar of the democracy and he should be transferred for the act. Nayak also sought a ruling from the Speaker over the issue.

Later, the BJP MLAs trooped into the Well of House after Speaker denied ruling in this connection. Senior Congress MLA Tatra Prasad Bahinipati also demanded immediate action against the IPS officer.

Following the uproar, the Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro adjourned the House for 15 minutes at 11.49 pm and later till 3 pm in five phases.

It may be mentioned here that a journalist of a private TV channel was allegedly manhandled by Kendrapara SP Niti Sekhar as the former attempted to reach near the CM’s Chopper in Barimula village.