Odisha Assembly: Oppn targets govt over farmer suicide issue

Bhubaneswar: The Opposition on Friday targeted the government in the Odisha Assembly over the issue of farmer suicide in the state during the discussion.

Participating in the debate over the issue, Congress leaders like Narasingha Mishra and Tara Prasad Bahinipati blamed both the BJD and BJP for the unfortunate situation in the state. Mishra said in the 20-year rule of BJD, the BJP has its share of 9 years.

He said the Prime Minister had promised to pay one and half times more the prevailing price for paddy procurement, but this is yet to happen. The schemes like KALIA and PMKISAN were aimed at pocketing votes and not for improving the standard of the agrarian community, he added.

Bahinipati also targeted both the BJD and the BJP for being responsible for the suicide of farmers in the state. He said the BJP dispensation at the Centre is implementing anti-farmers policy. The BJD government here is responsible for the suicide of farmers, he added.

Replying to the discussion, agriculture minister Dr Arun Kumar Sahu said the leader of Congress legislature party Narasingh Mishra was basing his discussion on false data. Sahu said although Mishra is a big farmer, he needs to acquire knowledge on farming.

The minister said Mishra should know that the report on farmers’ suicide is based on the joint investigation report of district collectors and SPs.

The BJD legislator Prafulla Samal said the BJD government has been taking up a number of measures for the benefit of farmers and added that a number of programmes are on the anvil.