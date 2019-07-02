Odisha Assembly: Hiring of local workforces in industries demanded

Bhubaneswar: The MLAs of ruling and opposition party in the Assembly on Tuesday demanded employment of local people in the industries set up in Odisha.

During the question hours in the House, the MLAs expressed concern that the industrial units in Odisha are recruiting more outsiders and ignoring local people.

On the other hand, state Labour Minister Sushant Singh claimed that 85 per cent of the employees of the industries operating in Odisha are from the locality.

He said 2,66,854 persons have been employed in 550 industries established in Odisha of which 85 per cent are locals while 853 were from outside the state.

Replying to the question of MLA Mohan Majhi and additional questions of MLA Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, Suresh Routray, Sudhakar Samal and Pratap Deb, the minister said the labour department has issued directives for 90 per cent reservation for unskilled workers, 60 per cent semi-skilled workers and 30 managerial staff from local people.

In additional question, MLA Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak and Pratap Deb sought to know how many Odias and non-Odias were given employment in central industrial units, Paradip port, IOCL, IFCO and PPL.

They demanded employment of locals from Kendrapara district in the Central industries in Paradip. The Minister said the information will be given later and assured that action will be taken if employment of locals is ignored.