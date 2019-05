Odisha Assembly Election Results: Here is the list of winning candidates

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has bagged a maximum number of seats in the Odisha Assembly Election results as per the counting of votes on Thursday.

As per latest reports, the BJD won 112 seats, BJP won 23, Congress 9 and Others won 2 seats in the Odisha Assembly.

Here is the list of winning candidates: