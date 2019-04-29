Odisha all prepared to deal with any possible strike of Fani: Chief Secy

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Monday directed concerned departments to stay in all preparedness to deal with any possible strike of the cyclonic storm Fani.

According to the latest bulletin of IMD, the very severe cyclone Fani is currently laying centred about 840 km off Chennai coast and likely to hit Odisha on May 3 night.

The cyclonic storm is likely to make landfall at Chandrabhaga in Puri districts. Besides, Jagatsinghpur Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore will be affected, the IMD said.

Today, Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi chaired the State Level Pre-Cyclone preparedness meeting at the secretariat wherein Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Bishnupada Sethi presented the action points and outlined the issues for discussion.

Possibility of the cyclonic storm Fani hitting Odisha coast figured prominently in the meeting. SRC Sethi appraised that the Fani, currently over south-west Bay of Bengal adjoining east Equatorial Indian Ocean would take shape of a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ by 30th April and further intensify to ‘extremely severe cyclonic storm’ by the morning of 2nd May.

Sethi further appraised “as per available readings, the cyclone is shifting its original track and coming closer to the coast”. Originally it was predicted that the cyclone would move inside the sea. As per the latest IMD message, because of the cyclone, there may be 40 to 50 km of wind per hour along with rainfall in coastal districts of Odisha from morning hours of 2nd May which may increase further. As of now, IMD has indicated the track of the cyclone up to 4th May, 2019.

Reviewing the forecast messages from different national and international sources, Chief Secretary Padhi directed OSDMA to keep close watch over the situation and asked concerned departments to stay in all preparedness to deal with any possible strike of the cyclone.

Padhi directed to keep the cyclone and flood shelters in coastal areas ready with all necessary emergency equipment and materials. The Health & Family Welfare and Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare departments were asked to keep stock of the essential medicines and food items in district headquarters. Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department were also asked to ensure supply of drinking water as per necessity in the marooned areas.

Replying to the media query after the meeting Chief Secretary Padhi said, “Today’s meeting was mainly about “the annual exercise for possible cyclones in current year. The forecast shows that the cyclone Fani will pass near the coast. The fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea during the period”.

Padhi further added, “in the meanwhile, State has strengthened its preparedness for cyclone, flood and disasters. The number of ODRAF units has been increased to 20 from 10. All the 20 units are now fully functional with the necessary equipment. Apart from that 12 units of the NDRF team are also available in the State. The state is all prepared to deal with any possible strike of Fani”.

Review shows that there are 879 multipurpose cyclone shelters in the coastal belt of the State. All the shelters are in readiness. The shelters can accommodate about one million persons during the cyclone and flood. All the shelters have been retrofitted with lightening arresting systems. A total number of 252 power boats in working condition have been placed with different Collectors. The Fire stations have been equipped with required search and rescue equipment and First Responder Teams have been trained for rescue and relief operation. The mock drill for cyclone exercise has been scheduled to be conducted on 19th June in all districts.

The Director General of Police Rajendra Prasad Sharma along with Principal Secretaries, Secretaries, Commissioners and senior officers of the concerned departments participated in the discussions.