Odisha Agriculture Minister to attend Niti Aayog meet

Niti Aayog meet
Mumbai: Odisha Agriculture Minister Arun Sahoo today left for Mumbai in order to take part in Niti Aayog meeting scheduled to be held here.

Reportedly, Sahoo will be present at the meeting in place of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

According to sources, Sahoo on behalf of the state government will put forward various proposals for the development of skills, the income of farmers and agricultural productivity during the meeting.

The meeting aims at undertaking structural reforms in agriculture, including strengthening logistics, produce marketing, and food processing.

Chief Ministers Manohar Lal Khattar, Pema Khandu, Vijay Rupani, Yogi Adityanath, Kamal Nath, Amarinder Singh and Centre Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will also attend the meeting.

