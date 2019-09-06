Odia writer Pradeep Dash to get Sarala Puraskar 2019

Bhubaneswar: Noted Odia writer and OAS officer Pradeep Dash will be honoured with the prestigious Sarala Puraskar 2019 for his novel “Charu Chibara O Charjya” on October 26.

The 40th edition of the award was announced by the Sarala Puraskar Committee at its meeting here on Friday. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 5,00,000 and a citation.

Two other eminent personalities of Odisha will also be honoured for their contribution in the field of music and art.

Eminent Tabla player, Pandeet Harmohan Khuntia will be awarded the ‘Ila Panda Sangeet Samman’ and Lalat Mohan Patnaik will receive the ‘Ila Panda Chitrakala Samman’. They will also receive a cash award of Rs 1,50,000 each along with citations.

Notably, the ‘Sarala Puraskar’ instituted by eminent Odia industrialist late Dr Bansidhar Panda and late Ila Panda in 1979 and awarded by the Indian Metals Public Charitable Trust (IMPaCT).