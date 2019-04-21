Odia weightlifter Jhili Dalabehera wins silver in Asian Championships

HeadlinesSports
By pragativadinewsservice
11

Bhubaneswar: Odia weightlifter Jhilli Dalabehera brought the first medal for India at the Asian Weightlifting Championships with a silver medal in the women’s 45kg category in Ningbo, China on Sunday.

The Odisha-born weightlifter clinched a place on the podium with a lift of 167kg only to be behind Vietnam’s Huyen Thi Vijong in the A category.

The Odisha Sports and Youth Services Department announced the achievement of the Odia girl on its official Twitter handle.

Related Posts

Island nation continues to be rocked by explosions,…

Asian Athletics C’ships: Odisha sprinter Dutee Chand…

Modi, Amit Shah to campaign in Odisha on April 27

<>


</>

Last year, Dalabehera won bronze at the IWF Junior World Weightlifting Championships in the 48kg division.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.