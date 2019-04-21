Odia weightlifter Jhili Dalabehera wins silver in Asian Championships

Bhubaneswar: Odia weightlifter Jhilli Dalabehera brought the first medal for India at the Asian Weightlifting Championships with a silver medal in the women’s 45kg category in Ningbo, China on Sunday.

The Odisha-born weightlifter clinched a place on the podium with a lift of 167kg only to be behind Vietnam’s Huyen Thi Vijong in the A category.

The Odisha Sports and Youth Services Department announced the achievement of the Odia girl on its official Twitter handle.

<>



</>

Last year, Dalabehera won bronze at the IWF Junior World Weightlifting Championships in the 48kg division.