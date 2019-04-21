Odia weightlifter Jhili Dalabehera wins silver in Asian Championships

Bhubaneswar: Odia weightlifter Jhilli Dalabehera brought the first medal for India at the Asian Weightlifting Championships with a silver medal in the women’s 45kg category in Ningbo, China on Sunday.
The Odisha-born weightlifter clinched a place on the podium with a lift of 167kg only to be behind Vietnam’s Huyen Thi Vijong in the A category.
The Odisha Sports and Youth Services Department announced the achievement of the Odia girl on its official Twitter handle.
Junior World Championship bronze medalist Odia weightlifter Jhili Behera clinched silver in women's 45 kg, the first for #India at Asian Weightlifting C'ship 2019.
Last year, Dalabehera won bronze at the IWF Junior World Weightlifting Championships in the 48kg division.