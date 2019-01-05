Odia TV actress Nikita no more

Cuttack: Popular Odia TV actress Laxmipriya Behera aka Nikita (30) died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Cuttack on Saturday as she suffered a fatal head injury.

As per sources, Nikita sustained grievous injuries on her head after falling the roof top of her parental house in Gopalpur, Cuttack last night.

According to reports, she was rushed to a local hospital from where she was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital. Later, Nikita was admitted to Ashwini hospital here and was on ventilator support.

Sources said, she suffered brain hemorrhage and blood clots in her brain in the mishap and succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Though the exact cause behind the incident and how she fell from the terrace is yet to be known, autopsy reports is awaited.