Odia Sprinter Dutee Chand bags gold in World University Games

Napoli:The sprinter locked the spot after clocking a time of 11.32 seconds. Dutee, who is the current National Champion in the women’s 100 metres event, bettered her semi-final timing of 11.58 seconds to create history at the World stage.

Pull me down, I will come back stronger! pic.twitter.com/PHO86ZrExl — Dutee Chand (@DuteeChand) July 9, 2019



The silver medal in the 100-metre sprint was won by Ajla Del Ponte of Switzerland with a time of 11.33 seconds.

This is India’s first gold medal at this edition of the meet. This is also the first time an Indian has won a 100-metre gold at this global event as no Indian had qualified for the 100-metre final in the history of the University Games before this.

Dutee was recently in news for being the first openly gay athlete when she spoke about her same-sex relationship. She is yet to find acceptance from her family and is hoping that to change soon.