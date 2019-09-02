Odia sculptor Gadadhar Ojha to represent India at International sculpture symposium

Bhubaneswar: Paris-based Odia sculptor Gadadhar Ojha will represent India at the International sculpture symposium in the Art colony in Danilovgrad, Montenegro, where he is invited from 1st September to 30th September 2019 .

Today, having carved a niche for himself as one of the best stone sculptors of the country, Gadadhar believes he was destined to be drawn towards the art.

Born and brought up in the quaint seaside village Gorh Bangor, Badagaon, Puri, he had grown up observing the bounties of nature, the culture and tradition of the state, which moulded and shaped his imagination.

For the last 19 years, Gadadhar has been settled in the Mecca of Art, Paris and keeps experimenting with a wide range of materials including all kinds of stone granite, marble, sandstone, wood, metal, ice, snow and bronze. “But I still prefer stone over all of them because they express my ideas the best ,” he concludes.

Gadadhar Ojha has represented India in symposiums all over the world, including France, Belgium, Italy, Germany, Netherlands, Switzerland, Finland, Denmark, Romania, Russia, Austria, Argentina, Canada, Cyprus, Lituania, Armenia, Crete (Greece), Mexico, Sultanate of Oman, Israel , Azerbaijan, Bulgaria .