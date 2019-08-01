Odia scientist Mrutyunjay Mahapatra takes charge as IMD’s DG

Bhubaneswar: Odia scientist Mrutyunjay Mahapatra of Odisha on Thursday took charge as the Director General (DG) of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Mahapatra will take the charge for a period of five years.

Popularly known as the ‘Cyclone Man of India’, Mahapatra has received praises for his precise forecast and assessment of several cyclones including the recent Cyclone Fani.

Born in Odisha’s Bhadrak district, Mahapatra completed his B.Sc Physics (honours) from Bhadrak College. He also worked in IIT Delhi and joined India Meteorological department in 2005.