Odia New Year: Visitors from Barcelona explore Ekamra Walks

Bhubaneswar: On the first day of the Odia calendar and occasion of `Pana Sankranti’ the 121st edition of Ekamra Walks Old Town Circuit got a tremedous response with a group of seven visitors from Spanish city Barcelona and four of a family from Chapra, a city in neighbouring Bihar.

There were also researcher and journalist from the City of Joy, Kolkata, making the occasion a memorable one while intermingling with the traditional rituals of the Old City, which was once known as Ekamra Kshetra in the ancient texts.

Josep M Botet, the team leader of the Barcelona group, who had earlier visited Odisha on seven occasions, said the team is on a two-day trip to the city and nearby destinations. “We have found the Ekamra Walks as an engaging and educating package which all tells us about the ancient Kalinga temple building architecture, style and craftsmanship of the artisans,” he said.

Oriol M Botet, an engineer at Barcelona, who came for the first time to Odisha, termed the trip as “a beautiful experience in exploring the most beautiful monuments of Odisha and the sites near the Capital city Bhubaneswar. We loved the temple trail with Ekamra Walks.”

Ayona Bhaduri, a researcher from Kolkata, who is doing a project on performing arts through the Utkal University, Vani Vihar, termed her experience at the Old Town as ‘extraordinary.’

She also told that she participated in the Monks, Caves and Kings Heritage trail at the famous Jain site Khandagiri-Udayagiri yesterday and also enjoyed the trip.

“Odisha has to offer so much to the incoming visitors wanting to explore the state. We only need to package the things nicely and as with the convenience of the visitors so that through the people’s reference only the tourism industry will grow rapidly to a new high,” she added.

Another journalist from a city-based leading national daily, who belongs to Kolkata, Soumika Das, joined the 121st Ekamra Walks and especially spent her time knowing more about the medicinal plant garden, Ekamra Van.

Ashokastami Car Festival: While hopping the temples, religious water bodies, medicinal plant garden and last but not the least, watching the beautiful Odissi recital at Art Vision, the dance institute founded by Guru Padma Shri Ileana Citaristi, the travellers also got some time to take a glimpse on the traditions and rituals of the Old City.

Guide Satyaswaroop Mishra also explained about the Ashokastami and the car festival of the presiding deity of Ekamra Kshetra, Lord Lingaraj. The visitors also saw the grand ‘Rath’ also called ‘Rukuna Rath’ which will take the Lord for a sojourn to Mausi Maa Temple.

Also Read: NISER research scholars, corporate executives, bloggers join Ekamra Walks

The guide also explained the importance of the Pana Sankranti’ and the Odia New Year and how the healthy drink made from stone apple, fruits, country cheese, jaggery, black pepper and other ingredients, in fact, make the people stronger as it smoothens the entire gastrointestinal tract and also provides strength to those venturing out in the hot summer afternoons.

Museum Walk: On the first day of the Odia calendar the Museum Walk at Kala Bhoomi near Gandamunda attracted nearly 20 visitors including the troupe from Barcelona, which visited the Old Town temple trail in the morning. “We found the museum an exclusive place which displays almost all art, craft and traditional fabrics including the tribal products and designs,” said Josep M Botet.

Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) Bhubaneswar Chapter today organised a heritage walk on the occasion of ‘Odia Naba Barsha’ (New Year) or ‘Pana Sankranti’ with 50 students from Sri Aurobindo Integral School, Kedar Gouri Lane in Old Town.

A senior member of INTACH’s local chapter Baikuntha Panigrahi and City DFO Ashok Mishra spoke to students on the importance of the medicinal plants and Ekamra Van. The heritage walk by INTACH started from Sri Aurobindo Integral School and ended at Ekamra Van.