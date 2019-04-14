Odia New Year: Naveen greets people of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday greeted the populace of the state on the occasion of Maha Visubha Sankranti, which heralds the Odia New year.

The CM took to his Twitter handle and prayed for happiness and prosperity for the people of Odisha in the upcoming year.

<>



</>

Like every year, Pana Sankranti is celebrated on April 14.

Odias all across the globe celebrate the ‘Odia New Year’ or on the day of Odia ‘Pana Sankranti’. It is also otherwise known as ‘Maha Visubha Sankranti’.

Pana Sankranti is considered as the first day of the solar year or the New Year is due to the factor that the sun fully rests on the equator on this day and the length of the days and night also remains equal on this day. After the Sankranti, the sun moves towards the northern direction to our side as our country lies at the northern side of the equator. It is from this day, the movement of the earth starts.