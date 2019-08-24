Odia music video ‘O Balma’ garners over 6 lakh views in 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Amara Muzik’s O Balma, that has created quite a buzz in the past, especially on TikTok recently crossed 6 lakh views in 24 hours of its Video Song release.

The video song was released on August 23 on Amara Muzik’s YouTube Channel.

Earlier, the Studio Version of O Balma was released which was sung by the renowned Odia singers Aseema Panda and Tarique Aziz. The label then released the video song starring Lipsa Mishra and the internationally acclaimed dancer, Harihar Dash.

This music album is Lipsa’s first and has garnered much appreciation from its audience. The song is composed and written by Sumit Dikshit.

“It’s overwhelming to see such response on my first music album. The industry has been a blessing and I am grateful to the audience for appreciating my work. Also, I’m thankful for having taken up this project with Amara Muzik. It’s been a great experience working with them and, of course, Harihar too,” Lipsa Mishra said.

“We’ve seen how the song has been loved by the audience in the past and considering that we did expect quite good numbers on the video. However, the overwhelming response that the music video has received in the last 24 hours of its release is something we did not anticipate.”, says Suraj Mohnot, Digital Marketing Head, Amara Muzik.

Watch the video here:

