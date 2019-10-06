Odia migrant labourer’s fingers, toes chopped off by middleman in Maharashtra

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Odia migrant labourer tortured
Nuapada: A labourer working at a construction site in Nagpur of Maharashtra was allegedly tortured by a middleman there.

The victim has been identified as Chamaru Paharia of Tikarapada village under Komana police limits in the district.

According to sources, in July, Chamaru along with his two other associates was taken to Nagpur on the pretext of a good salary. A few days ago, the victim had picked up an argument with two of his associates.

Later, Chamaru, with his fingers and toes chopped off, was found lying in an unconscious state near Nagpur railway station. He was admitted to a nearby hospital.

Chamaru returned to his native and narrated his ordeal to family. After the matter came to light, family members lodged a complaint with police in this regard.

Based on the plaint, police have launched a probe into the matter.

pragativadinewsservice
