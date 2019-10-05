Odia migrant labourer’s fingers chopped off by agent in Nagpur

Nuapada: As many as eight fingers of hands and feet of an Odia migrant labourer were allegedly chopped off by an agent in Nagpur of Maharastra state a few days back.

The victim has been identified as Chamara Pharia of Tikarapada village under Komna police limits in Nuapada district.

The matter came to light after family members of the labourer lodged a complaint with Komna police station today.

According to the plaint, the agent in Nagpur, chopped off five toes and three fingers of Pharia when he asked for pending wages. Then the accused then dumped him at the Nuapada railway station.

The victim was rescued by the railway police and admitted to a hospital. On intimation, the family members also reached the hospital.

Notably, Pharia along with two other labourers were taken to Nagpur by two middlemen in July this year.