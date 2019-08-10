Odia labourer’s body arrives in native village a week after his death in Abu Dhabi

Ganjam: Sadness loomed in Pathara village of Khallikote block in Ganjam district as the mortal remains of a labourer reached his native village here a week after he died in Abu Dhabi.

While reports of labourers being trapped in Gulf counties often surface, on August 2, news of one Basant Sadhav’s death left his family members in shock as he was scheduled to come back after three months.

A week after concluding all the official formalities the body arrived at Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar at noon today, where various youth leaders and labour union leaders reached the airport to escort Sadhav’s remains to his native village. After the body arrived at the native village, the funeral rites were held by his kins.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government also announced an ex gratia of Rs 2,05,000 for the family members of the deceased man.

Workers often take loans and mortgage their properties to go to Gulf countries in search of work. Over the years, the Indian government and non-governmental groups have received a steady stream of complaints from migrant workers, ranging from non-payment of wages to torture and abuse.

Even after frequent reports like this, youths are usually lured by contractors and middlemen to leave their state in order to lead a more fulfilling life.