Odia jawan martyred in IED blast in J&K

Bhubaneswar: A jawan from Odisha who was injured in an IED blast at Arihal in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

The deceased jawan, identified as Ajit Sahoo hails from Badasuanala village under Kamakhyanagar in Dhenkanal district.

According to reports, an army special forces convoy was attacked by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on its way at Arihal village of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

The Army Casper, a bullet and mine-proof vehicle, of 44 Rashtriya Rifles was targeted by the IED explosion near Eidgah Arihal on the Arihal-Lassipora road. Nearly, nine jawans received injuries in the blast.

However, Ajit and Havildar Amarjeet Kumar succumbed to their injuries this morning.

Earlier in the day, two militants of the Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) outfit were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district.