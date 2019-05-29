Odia girl Sushrii features in ‘Aila Re’ song of Bhansali’s Malaal

Bhubaneswar: Sushrii Shreya Mishraa from Odisha is all set to feature in a special number in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming movie Malaal.

The special number ‘Aila Re’ which is also the first song of Malaal has been released yesterday. The song has been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

Sushrii who made her Bollywood debut in Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero opposite Abhay Deol will be seen in an altogether different avatar in the song.

The film also marks the debut of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece, Sharmin Segal, and Jaaved Jaaferi’s son, Meezaan.