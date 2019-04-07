Odia girl Sushree Dibyadarshini to lead India Green in U-23 Challenger Trophy

Bhubaneswar: Odia girl Sushree Dibyadarshini has been named as the captain of India Green Team for Paytm U-23 Women’s One Day Challenger Trophy to be played in Ranchi from April 20 to 24.

Similarly, Harleen Deol and Devika Vaidya have been named as the captains of India Red and India Blue respectively for the upcoming trophy.

The squads for Paytm U-23 Women’s One Day Challenger Trophy have been selected by the All-India Women’s Selection Committee which met in New Delhi today.

The squads are:

India Red: Harleen Deol (C), R Kalpana (wk), S Meghana, Ridhima Aggarwal, Ruzu Saha, Tejal Hasabnis, CH Jhansi Lakshmi, Renuka Chaudhary, Tejaswini Duragad, Arundhati Reddy, Shanti Kumari, Devyani Prasad, Suman Meena.

India Green: Sushree Dibyadarshini (C), Shivali Shinde (wk), Priya Punia, Yastika Bhatia, Ayushi Garg, Drishya I.V, Ekta Singh, Radha Yadav, Rashi Kanojia, Manali Dakshini, Renuka Singh, Akshaya A, S Anusha.

India Blue: Devika Vaidya (C), Nuzhat Parween (wk), Shefali Verma, Simran, Tanushre Sarkar, Prativa Rana, Minnu Mani, Tanuja Kanwar, C Pratyusha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Kshama Singh, Vrushali Bhagat, Indrani Roy.

Dhiren Pallai, Chairman, Odisha Cricket Association (ACA) Working Committee congratulated Sushree for being selected as captain of India Green.