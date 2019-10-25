Odia girl Shefali Udgata shines at Miss British Empire 2019

Bhubaneswar: Shefali Udgata of Bolangir again shone brightly at a beauty pageant title “Miss British Empire 2019” that was being held in Sri Lanka.

Bringing laurels to Odisha, the young girl bagged the third position by becoming second runners-up in the competition.

Earlier, Shefali had won many beauty contests such as Opera Miss India Global-2019, Kalinga Sundari, Reliance Trendz Style Icon, Glory Queen, Odisha Super Model, Miss Diva Bhubaneswar, and Summer Queen among others.

A professional anchor and emcee, Shefali hails from Bolangir and was inclined towards modelling from an early age. With six more titles in Odisha, she is also the proud winner of the title of ‘Supermodel Odisha’.