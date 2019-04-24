Odia girl Sheetal Sahu wins Femina Miss India Odisha 2019

Bhubaneswar: Sheetal Sahu of Gunupur in Rayagada district was crowned as Femina Miss India Odisha 2019 at the grand-finale of FBB Colors Femina Miss India East 2019 in Kolkata today.

Sheetal succeeded Shrutiksha Nayak as the new Miss Odisha. She will now represent Odisha at the Fbb Colors Femina Miss India 2019 pageant in Mumbai in the month of June where she will try to succeed Tamil Nadu’s Anukreethy Vas as the next Miss India winner and earn the right to represent India at the Miss World 2019 pageant which will take place in Thailand at the end of this year.

Notably, three girls from Odisha were in Femina Miss India 2019 contest. Ollywood actress Tamanna Vyas, Model Arupa Rath & Sheetal Sahu were the contestants who made it to the Kolkata round.