Odia Filmmaker Amrutendu Baral Gets India International Excellence Award

Bhubaneswar: Odia filmmaker Amrutendu Baral recently received the prestigious India International Excellence Award in Dubai.

India International Excellence Awards is a SAWE (Society for acknowledge for work excellence) initiative to recognise and acknowledge talented individuals for their exceptional work. The Dubai edition was held at Hotel Armani, Burj Khalifa. The IIEA Edition was Launched by Bharat Ratna Shree Pranab Mukherjee at the Constitution Club, New Delhi.

Amrutendu Baral is Awarded in the category of “Film Maker of the Year; Documentary, for his Adventure Film – Mission Gange, which was a TATA STEEL ADVENTURE FOUNDATION Project. After receiving appreciation from Prime Minister Shree Narendra Modi, the project has successfully cleared 50 tones of waste from the river banks of Ganga.

“It feels great to be acknowledged and I thank India International Excellence Awards for recognising my work. I am proud that I could represent my state Odisha on an international platform. I also thank Padma Bhusan Bachhendri Pal for being a guiding strength in my adventure journey” said Amrutendu Baral.

Amrutendu Baral received the Award from Bollywood Legend Anil Kapoor and Former Cabinet Minister and BJP National Spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain. Among others from the film fraternity; Madhur Bhandarkar, Sunil Grover, Manish Paul also received an Award for their individual brilliance.

Amrutendu Baral has also filmed Biju Patnaik Himalayan Expedition Project by the Odisha Govt.

This award has brought up hopes for young filmmakers from the state and this indeed is a glory to Odisha by all means. Amrutendu is now working on an Odia Commercial Film project and hopeful to bring something good for the new age film audience.