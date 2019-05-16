Odia film Swahaa to be screened at Cannes Film Festival 2019

Paris: Odia film Swahaa gets a special nomination for screening at the Cannes Film Festival 2019 on May 23.

Swahaa, the 25-minute movie, is a Sisir Kumar Sahu directorial and is nominated for screening in short film category.

The movie revolves around the theme of ‘generation gap’ where an old man and a young girl with similar interests show different aspects of life.

With this, Swahaa becomes the second movie from Odisha to be screened at the annual film festival held in Cannes. Earlier, Krantidhara was screened at the event in 2015.

The short film features noted actor Suresh Mishra and Subhasmita Ratha in lead roles. The movie has been produced by Pradeep Sahu.